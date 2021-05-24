LTA pushes for electronic payment of fines

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to influence the operations of public enterprises.

The Land Transport Authority says commuters will now need to pay fines through MPaisa as they will not be allowed to visit their offices.

The LTA however says these fines will still need to be cleared within 90 days.

Article continues after advertisement

It says if there is any dispute, it can be challenged in court and if any individual wins the case, the LTA will then act on the court-sealed Order.