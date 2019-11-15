LTA opens new Express Center in Lami

Residents living in and around the greater Lami area will now be able to access Land Transport Authority services more conveniently.

The new Lami Express Center was officially opened by the Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya at Harbor Point this morning.

Koya says while vehicle inspections will still be carried out at the old LTA office in Lami, other services will now be provided through the new office.

Article continues after advertisement

Koya says this is a prime location for the businesses and the community.

He highlighted that last month alone, over 900, 000 transactions were carried out at the eight LTA offices around the country.

He adds their objective is to enhance service delivery.