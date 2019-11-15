LTA online registration extended to July 31 for driving license holders

The Land Transport Authority has extended the end date for the compulsory online registration of driving license holders to July 31st.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says over 60,000 registered drivers are already enjoying E-services adding that registering is a simple process and the benefits are numerous, including playing your part to increase accountability.

Registering online gives license holders’ access to LTA’s E-services allowing them to complete many procedures such as paying fines online and removing the need for long waiting times and queues at LTA offices.

Simpson has urged Fijian license holders to take advantage of this extension and register online with the Authority.

He adds that this is part of ensuring that Fijians have accessibility to LTA through the most convenient medium.”