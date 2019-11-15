Home

LTA offices continue to limit 20 people at a time

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 23, 2020 2:38 pm
Despite COVID-19 restrictions being revised, all precautionary measures continue to be in place in all Land Transport Authority offices for the health and safety of staff and customers.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says even though the Government has allowed gathering up to 100 Fijians, their offices will continue to allow only 20 customers at a time.

Simpson says this is to ensure staff and customers have enough space to practice physical distancing.

He says although there have been no new cases, the LTA will continue to implement all the safety precautions which have proved to be effective against the spread of the coronavirus.

