LTA officers should not be breaking the law: Simpson

The Land Transport Authority says it will not tolerate its officers breaking the law.

This comes as there have been several complaints from the public against LTA officers alleging that they’re not adhering to certain road rules.

Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson says Fijians should lodge such matters with the Authority and provide evidence as they do not condone such behavior.

“LTA officers should not be breaking the law. They are legally enforced authorized officers and if an LTA officer is parking on a double yellow line, infringing parking restrictions, parking on the pavement, causing an obstruction then this will be dealt with very severely by the Authority. They all know they shouldn’t be doing it and it shouldn’t happen.

Transport Minister, Jone Usamate says all LTA officers know what is expected of them when it comes to the law.

“The road rules are there for everybody to follow and it’s important that we make

sure that we all follow these rules because they are there for a purpose.”

The LTA says it will continue to work with relevant stakeholders in ensuring our roads are safe.