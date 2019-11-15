LTA officer investigated for unprofessional conduct

The Land Transport Authority is currently investigating an incident where one of its vehicle was pictured parked on a yellow line.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says there is a zero-tolerance for traffic offences including its own staff.

Simpson says they are investigating the officer concerned and he/she will be subject to due process and a firm action will be taken.

Article continues after advertisement

He says LTA staff have a greater responsibility to be compliant at all times given their role in ensuring the safety of Fijian lives.

Simpson adds LTA was established to provide a safe land transport system for the nation in partnership with stakeholders, the Fijian Government and the community.