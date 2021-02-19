LTA monitors movement along Laqere Bridge in Tabia

The Land Transport Authority is strictly monitoring the movement of heavy vehicles across the Laqere Bridge in Tabia, outside Labasa.

Only vehicles weighing less than 10 tonnes are allowed across the bridge.

Minister for Transport Jone Usamate says they have LTA officers at the site to ensure that all vehicles are adhering to the weight restriction in order to preserve the bridge.

Usamate says if that bridge collapses, it will cause further chaos as there will be no traffic going into Labasa.

The bridge is along the Tabia Naduri Coastal Road, which is being used as the alternative route in and out of Labasa.