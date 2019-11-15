LTA meets with various stakeholders

The Land Transport Authority is meeting with various stakeholders to get their input, feedback on the proposed VODO app and other issues.

The Board and Management met the Fiji Taxi Association yesterday, to get their feedback and also raise awareness on the goal of the app.

The FTA and LTA discussed a number of issues that LTA will take into consideration moving forward and they are exploring stricter penalties for private and rental vehicles illegally operating as taxis.

Article continues after advertisement

Board Chair Vijay Maharaj says with the proposed VODO app, they intend to increase the safety and security of taxi drivers, as well as passengers.

Maharaj says the app is in its infancy stage and what the final product will look like will depend on the stakeholders and the feedback and input we receive.

The Authority plans to meet with concerned stakeholders to discuss issues.

This includes Bus Associations, drivers and operators, Minibus Associations, drivers and operators, Rental Companies, and the general travelling public.