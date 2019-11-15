LTA looking into Regent Taxis concerns

The Land Transport Authority is looking into concerns raised by Regent Taxi’s earlier this week.

Fleet Managing Director Harish Chandra had earlier claimed that LTA is not giving the company enough time to pay speeding fines.

Chandra claimed while drivers are given ninety, speeding fines are now written under the company name and Regent Taxis is forced by LTA to clear the these fines within two to three days.

He says this making business difficult.

Transport Minister, Jone Usamate says LTA has been told to look into the matter.

“Regent Taxi’s has raised a number of issues in terms of their TINS and I have forwarded the issues that they have raised to LTA.”

The Minister says LTA will investigate and appropriate actions will be taken once the concerns have been reviewed.