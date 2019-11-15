LTA invites FBOA for discussions

The Land Transport Authority has invited the Fiji Bus Operators Association to hold discussions in regard to the dangerous behavior on their buses last week after the rugby match.

The Authority hopes to take a collaborative approach with the FBOA and other stakeholders to come up with a strategy to prevent this behavior in the future and protect Fijians traveling by bus.

The FBOA earlier this week called on the LTA to stop vilifying bus drivers for the unruly conduct of passengers.

This follows the incident that transpired over the weekend where passengers were rocking the bus from side-to-side, following a rugby match.

FBOA General Secretary, Rohit Latchan called on LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson to focus on enforcing regulations against unruly passengers before it becomes problematic.

Lal adds there is a need for more collaboration between the relevant authorities to stop passengers from acting dangerously, especially after big events.

Latchan adds bus drivers are already at risk of being assaulted, serious injuries, and even death, and expecting a single bus driver to control the conduct of numerous passengers is unrealistic.