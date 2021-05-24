Home

LTA finalizing CEO’s appointment

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 21, 2022 5:45 am

The Land Transport Authority Board is in the process of finalizing the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer for the LTA.

Transport Minister, Faiyaz Koya says currently, Chief Financial Officer, Irimaia Rokosawa is acting as the CEO to ensure the continuity of operations and accountability to the Board.

The position has been vacant since the departure of former Chief Executive Samuel Simpson last year.

