LTA expects school movements to be normal with new school term

The Land Transport Authority has advised motorists, parents and guardians to be mindful of their children’s safety.

With the beginning of a new school term, LTA says parents and children should take extra care at school roadways as well as at traffic lights and pedestrian crossings to ensure children can cross in absolute safety at all times.

With an increase in movements next Monday, LTA says bus operators are also responsible for the safety of children travelling and particularly when boarding and alighting from buses.

LTA says motorists must be alert to the possibility of children crossing the road either in front of a bus or in between two buses in the bus layby.

School Transport movements are anticipated to be normal and if a disruption occurs LTA has confirmed that they have contingencies in place to address the issues.