LTA to ensure Fijians have easy access to quality services

In an effort to ensure Fijians continue to receive quality service through this crisis, the Land Transport Authority is actively developing strategies.

Chair Vijay Maharaj says this is to address the increased strain on their offices around Suva due to the closing of the Sports City Office after COVID-19.

Maharaj says apart from decentralizing services through new officers, the Authority has made e-services available to customers.

More than 60,000 Fijians are already registered on LTA’s online platform.

He says the convenience, comfort and safety of Fijians remain a high priority for the Authority.

Maharaj says improving their level of services, including efficiency, accessibility and speed of service for people is one of LTA’s key objectives.

He adds their new Lami and Nadi Back Road offices have made LTA services easily accessible to Fijians living in those areas, decentralizing from city and town areas and reducing the strain at the same time.