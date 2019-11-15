Home

News

LTA enforcement officer issued TIN

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 13, 2020 9:10 am
[File Image]

The case involving a Land Transport Authority officer who parked an official vehicle on yellow lines has been investigated and dealt with by his supervisor.

The officer in question has received a Traffic Infringement Notice and has been disciplined.

The Authority is reminding Fijians that nobody is above the law and this includes LTA officers.

