News
LTA enforcement officer issued TIN
November 13, 2020 9:10 am
The case involving a Land Transport Authority officer who parked an official vehicle on yellow lines has been investigated and dealt with by his supervisor.[File Image]
The case involving a Land Transport Authority officer who parked an official vehicle on yellow lines has been investigated and dealt with by his supervisor.
The officer in question has received a Traffic Infringement Notice and has been disciplined.
The Authority is reminding Fijians that nobody is above the law and this includes LTA officers.
Article continues after advertisement
Sponsored Links