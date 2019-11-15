News
LTA encourages motorcyclists to practice safety when travelling
August 27, 2020 4:41 pm
The Land Transport Authority of Fiji is urging motorcyclists to prioritize safety while riding.
Earlier this year, a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a taxi.
CEO Samuel Simpson says it is important that motorists are aware of the precautions that must be observed, in making a positive contribution to motorcycle safety.
Simpson adds that while this applies to everyone on the road, motorcyclists are a vulnerable group because of their size and visibility, and motorcycle riding practices like downshifting and weaving.