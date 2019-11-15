LTA defends online registration

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji has defended its compulsory online registration saying it will not prevent any customer from accessing services at various branches.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says this is part of LTA’s commitment to ensuring Fijians can access services in multiple ways depending on their convenience.

Simpson confirms any customer who visits an LTA branch and is not registered online will be registered on the spot for free. This is to help Fijians who may have difficulties accessing the internet.

The CEO is urging Fijians with smartphones to take advantage of online services.

The LTA stresses that instead of having to line up Fijians will have the ability to pay fines, renew licenses, and access other services with a computer or smart device.

Simpson adds e-Services will provide ease of access and convenience to Fijians by removing long waiting times and queues, and allow for better accountability as transactions will be logged in databases and easily retrievable.

The LTA has deployed two mobile ground teams, one in Viti Levu and one in Vanua Levu, registering Fijians in rural areas on a daily basis.