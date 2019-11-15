Home

LTA condemns violence against PSV drivers

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 31, 2020 8:03 am

The Land Transport Authority has condemned all forms of violence against Public Service Vehicle drivers.

The comments come after the death of a bus driver who was allegedly assaulted in Nausori.

Subhash Chand lost his life after he was allegedly assaulted while on duty.

LTA Board chair Vijay Maharaj extended his deepest condolences to Chand’s family and loved ones.

Maharaj says the loss of life is always tragic and nobody has the right to take another life or inflict physical or psychological harm on a fellow Fijian.

He says PSV drivers are entitled to be able to do their job safely and without having to fear for their life.

Maharaj adds as a community, we must condemn such acts of violence against fellow human beings and those allegedly responsible will face justice.

LTA has commended the Accident Compensation Commission Fiji for financially supporting the family of Chand.

