LTA condemns reckless and dangerous driving

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji is urging all Fijian drivers to obey road markings, follow the road code at all times and drive defensively.

This comes as serious concerns have been raised following a head-on collision involving a carrier truck and a van that landed two Fijians in the Rakiraki Hospital.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says this incident could have been avoided if the road rules were followed.

Article continues after advertisement

Simpson adds that overtaking on double lines and bends is deemed illegal to protect drivers, passengers and other innocent Fijians using the road.

Simpson is again urging all drivers to pay attention to the road and drive within the speed limits.