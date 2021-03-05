LTA concerned over advertisement on illegal rental services

The Land Transport Authority has raised concerns over illegal rental car operators using social media platforms to advertise their services and in some cases accepting clients who do not even have a driver’s license.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson confirms they recently went through sixty such advertisements on social media.

Simpson says some private vehicle owners are advertising heavily on social media to rent out their vehicles despite knowing there are risks.

Article continues after advertisement

“I did a recent troll of the adverts that were on Facebook and there were over sixty adverts for rental cars, for taxis, for illegal minivans, none of these has any permits to operate. Now the real worrying thing is that some of these organizations were advertising that they would rent you a vehicle even if didn’t have a driving license.”

The LTA Chief Executive has labelled these vehicle owners a risk to society.

“We need to work together to stamp that out and eradicate and we are working with the relevant agencies. We need to broaden our approach, we need to have a much more focused operation to take these people off the road, they are dangerous, and they are killing people”.

The LTA says this is a real safety risk to all road users, especially to unwitting clients who will have no insurance cover in the event of death or injury.