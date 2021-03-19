LTA concerned about the disregard of weight restriction

Heavy vehicles continue to disregard the weight restriction on the Laqere Bridge in Tabia, Labasa.

The Land Transport Authority has been monitoring the movement over the bridge and they continue to encounter heavy vehicles attempting to cross the bridge.

These vehicles have been stopped on both ends of the bridge and not allowed to cross.

The Laqere Bridge has a weight limit of 10 tonnes and there are concerns it might collapse if heavy vehicles continue to cross it.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate recently told FBC News that if the bridge collapses due to heavy load, access to Labasa Town will be cut off, and this will cause a lot of problems.

He is urging heavy vehicle operators to be mindful of the weight limit as they work on completing the new road at Korosomo.

The Laqere Bridge is the first bridge vehicles cross via the Tabia Naduri Coastal Road route.