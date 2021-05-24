Home

News

LTA CEO to leave before contract expires

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 22, 2021 3:51 pm
Samuel Simpson

The Land Transport Authority Board has begun the process to find a new Chief Executive Officer.

This as current Chief Executive Samuel Simpson will be leaving six months earlier than the date that his contract officially ends.

Simpson’s three years would have come to end in December.

The Board has supported Simpson’s decision and wishes him and his family the very best in their future endeavors.

Simpson was committed to keeping Fijians safe on our roads and has introduced many positive changes within the organization.

The Board has also begun the process to find a new Chief Executive Officer, and you will be informed once the process is concluded.

