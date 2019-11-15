Home

LTA catches defensive driving test impostors

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 18, 2020 12:45 pm
The Land Transport Authority has caught two men impersonating defensive driving test applicants. [File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority has caught two men impersonating defensive driving test applicants.

LTA Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson says they take matters of corruption and fraud very seriously.

Simpson says they have a strict zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and are committed to fighting it.

In this case, the CEO says their covert observation team was able to identify the two men as impostors and immediately took the appropriate action.

The Authority hopes this serves as a warning to others who are thinking of doing something similar.

The men were subsequently arrested by Police.

