LTA calls on FBOA to take effective measures

The Land Transport Authority is calling on the Fiji Bus Operators Association to take effective measures in ensuring the safety of passengers and other road users.

This comes after multiple bus accidents where passengers were injured.

LTA Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Simpson says there are far too many instances of buses veering off the road and ending up in bushes, causing significant injuries to passengers.

Simpson says it’s the responsibility of bus operators to take necessary action to improve safety on their buses and to monitor how buses are being driven.

He says bus drivers need to operate safely at all times.

The Authority has inspected the vehicle involved in the recent accident and is working with Police on possible prosecution.