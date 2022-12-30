LTA boss resigns

Flagon Bekker. [File Photo]

The Chief Executive of the Land Transport Authority has resigned.

Flagon Bekker resigned from the LTA effective Friday, December 16, 2022.

Bekker joined LTA as CEO on July 4, 2022.

The Board say they understood and respected the need for Bekker to attend to his matter, although they were disappointed with his early departure.

Board Chairman James Sowane thanked Bekker for his contribution.

The Board has appointed a Core Management Team to manage the operations of LTA for now.