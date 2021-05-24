Home

LTA and MSAF reminded of their key responsibilities

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 15, 2022 4:25 pm
The Land Transport Authority and Maritime Safety Authority have been reminded of the key roles they play in nation-building, particularly during this time of pandemic and natural disaster.

Minister of Transport Faiyaz Koya, met with key officials from the LTA and MSAF.

The enforcement of health protocols and the need for both agencies to assume their additional responsibilities in the enforcement of public health laws were also discussed.

With strict adherence to COVID Safe protocols in place, a reminder to offer excellent customer service and flexibility was deliberated upon, with emphasis placed on serving Fijians with respect and patience.

