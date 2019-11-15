LTA and FRCS join to eradicate illegal operation

For the first time, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service will be manning checkpoints on our roads to crack down on illegally smuggled vehicles.

FRCS will also be manning checkpoints to crack down on illegal taxi operations.

Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding, the Land Transport Authority will collaborate with FRCS to weed out PSV drivers and rental cars illegally operating as Taxi, a concern that was raised by the Fiji Taxi Association last year.

The collaboration will allow both parties to help identify illegally smuggled vehicles running on Fiji roads.

FRCS CEO Visavanatn Das says illegally imported cars puts Fijian lives at risk.

“We also act on behalf of LTA at the borders to ensure prohibited items are not coming into the country. We have been trying crackdown on smuggled vehicle and statutory written of vehicles.”

Das says despite issuing several warnings, fraudsters continue to disregard their message.

“Unfortunately, we have fraudulent people in our community who continued to try and beat the system and probably get these things into the country. Again this puts at risk the safety of our community.”

LTA CEO Samuel Simpson says the fight to eliminate rogue drivers and operators is a challenge that needed a collective fight.

“For the first time, joint operations between Fiji Revenue and Custom Service and LTA enforcement officials will take place. We are cracking down on the illegal taxis. You will see vehicle checkpoints which will be manned by FRCS and LTA and we will be targeting those illegal PSV operations around the country.”

While the MOU means increased manpower to crack down on those who continue to defy the law, LTA and FRCS says the onus is on Fijians, to be honest in their dealings and cease illegal operations.