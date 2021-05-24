LTA and Fiji Police begin joint enforcement operations

A marked increase in the number of severe injuries and deaths on the roads is very alarming.

As such the Land Transport Authority of Fiji in partnership with the Fiji Police Force, began its Joint Enforcement Operations yesterday which will continue until the 15th of January next year.

The first briefing for the Joint Enforcement Operations took place at the Asco Motors training room with the LTA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Irimaia Rokosawa, Senior Management Staff Members of LTA, and teams from the Southern, Eastern, Western, and Northern Division of the Fiji Police Force participating.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Irimaia Rokosawa says this initiative is considering the movement on the roads naturally increasing with the festive season at the doorstep.

Rokosawa says to support the initiative, LTA has provided ample resources and manpower.

He says District Traffic officers and LTA Branch Managers will be the ground commanders for the Operations.

He adds during these awareness sessions members of the community are reminded of the dangers of unsafe road usage, with tools like stickers, booklets, and pamphlets containing relevant information.

Drivers will also be monitored through interventions and stop checks.