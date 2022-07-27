LPG products' prices to increase from Monday

[File Photo]

The new regulated prices for refined fuel products, including Unleaded Petrol, Premix, Kerosene and Diesel have been set and will come into effect from Monday.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says Motor Spirit will cost $3.67 per litre, an increase from $3.44 per litre.

Premix will sell at $3.47 per litre, an increase of 23 cents. Kerosene will retail at $2.89 per litre, an increase from $2.50, while Diesel will increase from $3.14 to $3.61.

According to the FCCC, all prices are VAT inclusive, with the exception of kerosene, which is VAT exempt.

It says the fuel price review in Fiji follows a one-month lag period, and as such, August 2022 local fuel prices are based on imports made by fuel companies in June 2022.

FCCC says the changes in August 2022 local fuel prices are due to unfavorable movements in international market prices and freight rates for motor spirit, premix, diesel, and kerosene.

The Commission says local fuel prices are further impacted by the strengthening of the US dollar against the Fijian dollar on all refined fuel products based on June 2022 imports.

LPG product prices will be released before the month’s end.