LPG prices to rise while fuel prices drop

New fuel prices will come into effect from tomorrow while consumers will have to fork out extra money for LPG products.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has determined the new regulated prices for Unleaded Petrol, Premix, Kerosene, Diesel and LPG products for January.

Motor Spirit will now cost $2.76 which will go down by a cents while Premix will now cost $2.58.

The price of kerosene will go down by 11 cents to retail at $2.25 from tomorrow whole diesel which currently retails at $3.06 will cost $2.82 from tomorrow.

Fijians will have to fork out extra money for 4.5kg cylinder which will increase by 33 cents to retail at $16.01 while 12 kg cylinder will go up from $41.80 to retail at $42.70

The Bulk Gas will increase to $3.29 which is an increase by six cents while Auto Gas will sell at $2.19 which currently retails at $2.15.

The Consumer Protection Agency says the price of motor spirit and premix will decrease next month as unfavorable movement was noted in the international refined fuel price and international freight rate for motor spirit, while the US dollar weakened against the Fijian dollar when compared to last month’s review.

The changes in price for kerosene and diesel has been attributed to favorable movement in the international refined fuel price of kerosene and diesel, while unfavorable movement was noted in the international freight rate for kerosene and diesel.

The price for all LPG products in January 2023 increase as unfavorable movement was noted in the Butane Contract Price for this month.