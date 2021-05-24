Home

News

Lowest tide of the year recorded today

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 25, 2021 12:39 pm
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Services]

Fijians living along the shores in the Western part of Fiji would have likely noticed a rather unusual sight – an extremely low tidal water level today.

Fiji Meteorological Services Acting Principal Officer Climatology, Bipen Prakash says this is the lowest tide of the year.

“You may notice that the beach is a little bit more exposed than normal which could allow for fishing and shellfish picking but you need to be mindful of the COVID restrictions.”

Article continues after advertisement

The lowest tide coincides with spring tide and during full or new moons which occur when the earth, sun, and moon are nearly in alignment.

This is when the tidal ranges are the highest, meaning the difference between high and low tides will be larger.

Tide height of about 0.23 meters was forecast for Lautoka Wharf today and 0.24 meters for Suva Wharf tomorrow.

