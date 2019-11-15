Home

Low risk cases of COVID-19: PM

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 7, 2020 12:35 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured Fiji that the two cases of COVID-19 isolated in Navua are no risk to the community.

The two non-Fijian citizens were taken into isolation from a shipping vessel, the MV Island Chief.

Speaking in parliament this morning, Bainimarama stressed that strict protocols were followed.

The indicators all point to a low-risk situation. Our infection protocols were well enforced and none of the crew onboard ever disembarked. Because we would always rather be safe than sorry we will be taking some precautions.
The two sailors remain in isolation at the Navua Hospital while officials continue tests.

Authorities have assured that there is no risk of community transmission.

As a precaution, the Lautoka and CWM Hospitals have gone on reduced operations.

