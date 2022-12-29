Low reservoir levels affect water supply

Residents within the greater Suva areas of Tovata, Colo-i-Suva, and Nasinu will experience low water supply.

The Water Authority of Fiji states that low inflows at the Waila raw water intake have resulted in the reduction of production levels and are currently causing low levels.

Customers are urged to store sufficient amounts of water, while it is available.

Areas supplied water from the Tovata System – Dokanisuva Reservoir, Colo-i-suva Reservoir, and Nasinu Reservoir will be affected.