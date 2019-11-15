Home

Low rainfall leads to meteorological drought in certain areas

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 12, 2020 3:09 pm
The Fiji Metrological Office says parts of the Western Division and certain areas of the Northern Division are facing what is called a meteorological drought due to low rainfall.

Most monitoring stations have recorded either low or below-average rainfall in the last three months.

Fiji Metrological Scientific Officer Teri Atalifo says their stations in Nacocolevu, Penang Mill and Tavua have crossed the threshold of a meteorological drought.

Atalifo says Fiji is in its dry season and parts of the Western Division commonly experience this situation, and current readings are not as severe as past events.

An improvement in rainfall is forecast in the coming months.

