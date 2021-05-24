Low productivity an issue says Sayed-Khaiyum

Some employers have raised concerns with the employee’s productivity level in their National Minimum Wage Rate review submission.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says while these employers agree with the wage rate review, the productivity and absenteeism at workplaces remain an issue.

Speaking with Savusavu residents during a budget consultation, Sayed-Khaiyum says some people are playing with the system to get more pay.

He highlighted that the government introduced Paternity and Family Care Leave a few years ago.

The Minister states that the Family Care Leave was widely abused by some employees.

“I’ve seen some submissions where people have said ok if you want to increase the wages, but the rate of absenteeism is very high. Some people take family care leave and miss work Monday, Tuesday. Some people say they can only work on a Saturday so they can get time and a half, but they will take Monday off.”

Consultations on the proposal to increase the National Minimum Wage Rate from $2.68 to between $3.45 and $3.65 per hour continues.