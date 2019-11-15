Low pressure to bring continuous rain and flooding

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the trough of low pressure over the group is expected to bring continuous rain and flooding in certain parts of the country.

Director Misaele Funaki says they’re closely monitoring the situation as the forecast is for more flooding in the coming days.

“At the same time as well we are monitoring the areas that are already been in our radar. There’s a broader area that extends from Naboutini all the way up towards Navua and even all the way to Korovou and into the interiors as well including the Waidina, Wainibuka, and Wainimala River, and the Waimanu River as well. These are the places that are currently under flood warning.”

Funaki has urged mariners to refrain from unnecessary movement.

“There is also a strong wind warning that has been enforced for the past couple of days and we expect the strong warning to be enforced for the next couple of days as well. It is currently in force for the Lau waters, Koro Sea, the Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passage including southwest Viti Levu. Mariners along these areas should expect strong east to south east winds, 40-50km/hr.”

The trough of low pressure is expected to exit the group by Saturday.


















