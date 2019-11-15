Home

News

Low pressure system remains slow moving over Fiji

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 8, 2020 12:00 pm

A weak trough of low pressure remains slow moving over Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says associated clouds and showers will affect the eastern and northern parts of the group till later today.

Expect occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu and the eastern parts and interior of Viti Levu.

Cloudy periods with some showers and isolated thunderstorms elsewhere.

Localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

 

 

