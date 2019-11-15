Low pressure drifting eastwards and away from Fiji

The flood alert that was in force for the low lying areas downstream of Nayavu station and for the Wainibuka and Navolau station is now canceled.

However, a flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams in Suva, Nausori, Korovou, and Rakiraki.

The flood alert also remains in force for southern Vanua Levu from Dreketi to Nabouwalu and along Kubulau to Savusavu.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the Fiji group and is gradually drifting eastwards, away from the country.

It is expected to affect parts of the country until later today.