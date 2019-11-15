Low-income earners cannot afford adequate housing: REALB

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board has revealed that there are lots of factors that affect real estate properties including the ability of people to pay.

REALB Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says low-income earners cannot afford adequate housing space and therefore do not enjoy the right standard of living in the country.

Dr Hassan says low income is one factor that affects their market as not many activities are taking place.

“People are still struggling with the cost of living and other factors. That has been one of the reasons why people are a bit hesitant to invest in properties particularly properties that are of very high values in the market.”

Dr Hassan says the market of properties is going to depend on the supply and demand factor.

He adds rural to urban drift is another factor affecting the market.