Low COVID positivity rate among tourists

The Ministry of Health is recording low COVID-positivity rate among international visitor arrivals.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the key aspect of living with COVID is to have a strong community surveillance system within the community and at the border.

Dr Fong says this will allow early identification of community outbreaks and facilitate early response.

Early response capability is a key part of mitigating the risk of severe disease and severe containment measures and further easing pre-departure conditions for international travel.

Fiji recently record 34 new cases, of which four were recorded on Tuesday, 21 on Wednesday and nine in the 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Ministry of Health says that of the 34 cases recorded, 25 were recorded in the Central Division, eight in the Western Division, and one in the Northern Division.