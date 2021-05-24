Home

Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Low COVID positivity rate among tourists

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 11:10 am

The Ministry of Health is recording low COVID-positivity rate among international visitor arrivals.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the key aspect of living with COVID is to have a strong community surveillance system within the community and at the border.

Dr Fong says this will allow early identification of community outbreaks and facilitate early response.

Early response capability is a key part of mitigating the risk of severe disease and severe containment measures and further easing pre-departure conditions for international travel.

Fiji recently record 34 new cases, of which four were recorded on Tuesday, 21 on Wednesday and nine in the 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Ministry of Health says that of the 34 cases recorded, 25 were recorded in the Central Division, eight in the Western Division, and one in the Northern Division.

 

