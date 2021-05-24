Loqi families to have electricity soon

28 families living in the Loqi settlement in Nadi will soon have electricity.

This was highlighted during a talanoa session with the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Yogesh Karan.

The Department of Energy Western Division Representative, Saviri Qalica says following the upgrade of the four-kilometer cane access road, the grid extension project will commence in the area.

Qalica says the delay was due to the deteriorated state of the road.

He says around $400,000 has been paid to Energy Fiji Limited for the rural electrification of Drasa, Nalelemomo.

The spokesperson for the area, Tevita Deku says they are hoping these families will have electricity soon that will benefit the school children.

Work on the project starts in January.