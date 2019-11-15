Home

Look beyond agriculture: PM

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 4, 2020 6:40 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

Fijians must look beyond commercial agriculture as the solution to overcome the economic turmoil caused by a struggling tourism industry.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama warns that large scale farming will bring little returns without any secondary processing.

“There’s a lot of talk of putting money in agriculture – which is good – but we have to be careful that agriculture doesn’t do too much output. We need to do value-adding because if you plant a lot of Dalo or Yagona, all the prices will come down.”

Bainimarama adds while there is no magic wand to bring solutions overnight, potential investors in commercial agriculture need to think long term.

The Prime Minister has instructed the iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Lands Ministry to reduce various fees and charges for leasing iTaukei land.

He says the issue is not the availability of land, but the costs involved in securing it.

