News

Longer-term risks considered in UN budgetary provision for Fiji

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 29, 2021 5:50 am

The United Nations have a budgetary allocation of over $46 million for Fiji this year.

Over $16 million is dedicated to Fiji’s COVID-19 response effort, laying the foundation for an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says the budgetary provision covers a big aspect in terms of assistance towards various sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year, the UN had a budgetary provision of over $55 million, 39 percent of which has been reprogrammed for the COVID-19 response.

Samarasinha says the UN has adapted existing strategic frameworks and plans to respond to the immediate needs created by COVID-19.

He says they are also paying attention to the longer-term risks and vulnerabilities which drive fragility, including climate change, poverty and governance issues.

