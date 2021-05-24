Long weekend could see spike in crimes

Business operators have been urged to link up with respective Divisional Police Commanders this long weekend.

The Fiji Police Force says this will assist in the safety and security of their personnel and property.

Police anticipate a busy long weekend with the easing of restrictions enabling increased movement and gathering of people.

Article continues after advertisement

As a precaution, it is urging business operators to take necessary precautions as opportunists can and will take advantage of the busy long weekend hype to commit crimes.

Businesses planning to transport large sums of money have been told to be alert and inform respective Divisional Police Command Centres of their movements.