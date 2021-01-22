Long term funding a challenge for Save The Children Fiji

With the influx in the number of families in need of support during these trying times, Save the Children Fiji has admitted it is struggling to obtain funding.

Chief Executive Shairana Ali says for the short term, funding is well-positioned but not for the long run.

She says right now vulnerable communities who are battling the impact of COVID-19 and TC Yasa are their priority.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says right now they are assisting 14,000 families affected by COVID-19.

“At the moment we do have a cash assistant program funded by a private donor and through that program, we are assisting 14,000 households which have been affected by COVID-19, we are providing a $100 cash transfer to these families.”

She says the transfer began in December and will continue in four-cycle.

Ali says the purpose of the assistance is to supplement the family income and provides for children’s needs.

Struggling to obtain funding, Save the Children Fiji has assisted over 3,000 children whose parents had requested school bag kits and stationery.