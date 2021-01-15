Long-term counselling needed for many

Long term counselling maybe needed for many Fijians in Vanua Levu, who were affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa last month.

Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh, says this was their finding after visiting over 200 communities over the last three weeks providing counselling and psychological support.

She says her team of counsellors will re-visit the affected areas to ascertain the status of those who have been identified as needing long-term counselling support.

“We’ve actually identified an increase in the need for long-term counselling support due to grief and loss issue. We’ve also identified the need for moral support provisions.”

Empower Pacific has so far provided psychological support and counselling to about 191 Fijians and 4,100 people have received psychological first-aid.