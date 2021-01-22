Long-term counselling also needed for quarantined Fijians

Empower Pacific reveals that a good number of Fijians who were quarantined are earmarked for long-term counselling and psycho-social support.

Mental Health Specialist Prem Singh says these are for those with extreme cases such as trauma counselling, clinical depression or suicidal ideation.

Sing adds this is to ensure their service will give Fijians in quarantine facilities a new perspective with whatever mental or emotional challenges they’re grumbling with.

“Our given time period which is two weeks of quarantine for the guests we are able to at least provide them with one counselling session that actually sets them for life and later on we are looking into carrying out follow-up sessions post-quarantine.”

She also highlighted that an estimated 70 percent of those who’ve been quarantined face high levels of stress and anxiety.

This is an issue a team of Counsellors from Empower Pacific will be dealing with over the next few months.