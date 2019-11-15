Long-standing issue over mining near conclusion

A long-standing issue over mining at the Sigatoka River mouth is nearing conclusion.

This was after landowners claimed they were not consulted about plans to set-up an iron sand mine prior to exploration work by Magma Mines.

Mineral Resources Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga says a proper mining and environment protocol has since been set-up, and an agreement reached with landowners.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Taga adds Magma Mines must ensure that the environment is not harmed and the exploration is carried out in a sustainable manner, in order to receive a mining lease.

“Magma Mines has an active exploration license for the Sigatoka River mouth. And also monitoring of that exploration work is done in accordance with the Environment Management plan that has been approved by the Department of Environment. They are still at the exploration stage, they haven’t been given or issued any mining lease”.

Environment Ministry Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says they’re taking a pro-active approach to ensure the exploration work is aligned to the Environment Management Act.

“We have not forgotten we are equally concerned based on what they’ve said and what we have seen and we will restore the area where we have seen environmental repairs”.

Meanwhile, there are currently 8 mining leases in Fiji, 32 active exploration licenses with 10 new applications currently being facilitated.