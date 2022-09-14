Long queues at Birth registry for assistance

Fijians have been flocking to the Suvavou House to register their children for the Inflation Mitigation package.

The Births, Deaths and Marriages Registry Office at Suvavou House is primarily responsible for all registration of births, deaths & marriages in Fiji and related changes and updates.

Parents will need to register their newborn for birth certificates which are required for the registration for assistance.

A father of four, Paula Tukana was amongst those queuing to register.

“This assistance is mainly beneficial for our children for their education. For some families who have been struggling, this is of big assistance to them, they can now have money through this assistance. “

Tukana was among hordes of Fijians who had traveled and were already waiting in the early morning to register their children.