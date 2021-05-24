News
Lomaloma Slip now fully accessible
October 11, 2021 12:00 pm
Surface improvement work has been completed at the Lomaloma Slip along the Transinsular Highway in Savusavu.
This means vehicles can now use both lanes instead of the previous single-lane arrangement.
According to Acting Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Prasad, the slip will be maintained until they implement a permanent solution.
The 40 metre section of Lomaloma Hill road is constantly subject to slips during prolonged wet weather.
Prasad says they plan to build a bridge as a long-term solution.
