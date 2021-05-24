Lomaloma Slip now fully accessible

Surface improvement work has been completed at the Lomaloma Slip along the Transinsular Highway in Savusavu.

This means vehicles can now use both lanes instead of the previous single-lane arrangement.

According to Acting Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Prasad, the slip will be maintained until they implement a permanent solution.

The 40 metre section of Lomaloma Hill road is constantly subject to slips during prolonged wet weather.

Prasad says they plan to build a bridge as a long-term solution.