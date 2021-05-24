Home

News

Lomaloma Slip now fully accessible

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 11, 2021 12:00 pm

Surface improvement work has been completed at the Lomaloma Slip along the Transinsular Highway in Savusavu.

This means vehicles can now use both lanes instead of the previous single-lane arrangement.

According to Acting Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Prasad, the slip will be maintained until they implement a permanent solution.

The 40 metre section of Lomaloma Hill road is constantly subject to slips during prolonged wet weather.

Prasad says they plan to build a bridge as a long-term solution.

