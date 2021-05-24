Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Lomaloma Jetty replacement works continue

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 9:30 am
Lomaloma jetty, Vanua Balavu. [Source: WikiMedia Commons]

The Lomaloma Jetty in Vanuabalavu is currently only suitable for side berthing and maintenance works continue.

While responding to a written question in Parliament, Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says the Jetty on Vanuabalavu is in the design stage of the jetties replacement program.

Usamate says the progress of the jetty replacement has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions as the design engineers are from Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the investigation work will recommence next month and the full design is expected to be ready for construction by December, 2022.

The Minister for Infrastructure says the construction is planned for commencement by March 2024 and this is dependent on the available budget.

Usamate also confirms that the Serua landing is currently serviceable and the last maintenance was undertaken in July, 2020 adding that there are no current places to further upgrade this jetty.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.