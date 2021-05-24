Lomaloma Jetty replacement works continue

The Lomaloma Jetty in Vanuabalavu is currently only suitable for side berthing and maintenance works continue.

While responding to a written question in Parliament, Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate says the Jetty on Vanuabalavu is in the design stage of the jetties replacement program.

Usamate says the progress of the jetty replacement has been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions as the design engineers are from Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the investigation work will recommence next month and the full design is expected to be ready for construction by December, 2022.

The Minister for Infrastructure says the construction is planned for commencement by March 2024 and this is dependent on the available budget.

Usamate also confirms that the Serua landing is currently serviceable and the last maintenance was undertaken in July, 2020 adding that there are no current places to further upgrade this jetty.